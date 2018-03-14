Burnout Paradise Remastered PlayStation 4 Review: Slightly Shoddy Paint Job, Same Sweet Ride

A few days ago, I posted a story about the Burnout Paradise Remastered trial being available for Xbox One, as well as some feedback that came from early players. A lot of fans were pleased that the game, which originally came out in 2008, still feels incredible, but they were a little concerned about the game’s appearance.

The word Remastered pretty much means that the game has been touched up to today’s standards, and EA has promised on more than one occasion that Burnout Paradise would be ready for 4K standards with this new rendition. Well, they’re partly correct, but that doesn’t mean the game is the glimmering example that it was meant to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, we are talking about translating a game that’s been around for just over a decade, and, unless you’re building it from the ground up like, say, Bluepoint Games did with the marvelous Shadow of the Colossus, you’re going to get comparisons to the original.

Not the Best Presentation, But a Good One

I’ve taken a trip through Paradise City and its interconnecting Big Surf Island for several hours now, and, yeah, this isn’t really the prettiest racer when it comes to 4K standard, even though it’s a bit more colorful than the original. But the developers did get at least one aspect of the game right – it’s fast, and still fun as hell.

The original Burnout Paradise runs at a blistering 60 frames per second, even during the most complex runs through Paradise City; and the Remastered version does the same, with some sweet looking cars and beautiful details around the city, from the wind turbines in the northeast to the crazy amount of ramps scattered throughout Big Surf Island. This game is still a looker, if not the stunning hi-def example that was initially promised.

And what’s more, the audio is still on point. Each time you start up the game, you’re treated to Guns ‘n Roses’ “Paradise City,” like clockwork, which really sets up the mood for racing bliss in Remastered. From there, you can pick and choose from a number of good (yet not great) rock songs, or, hey, maybe try your own with Spotify. The car crashes and effects in the world still sound great, and you’ll hear every thunk with each new collision that comes your way.

You’ll Be Flying Down the Road

Where Burnout Paradise shines – and rightfully so – is with the gameplay. This is still as exciting as Burnout games get, although there’s still a part of me that favors the wicked, wild fun of the Xbox/PlayStation 2 release Burnout 3: Takedown. (Where’s our remaster of that, EA?)

Along with solid controls, Remastered mainly benefits from having a plethora of events available. Around every stoplight there’s something new, from Marked Man survival runs to full-blown Road Rage contests to special events where you take high-end vehicles for a spin. And there’s even more awaiting in Big Surf Island, complete with a variety of extra cars to use, including some based on classic films. Yeah, that’s a take on the Back To the Future DeLorean, right down to its hovering ability.

While there are times that the AI can be a little erratic (a problem that was also present in the original Burnout Paradise), Remastered offers some amazing racing action, as well as an abundant amount of stunt opportunities that will send you flying dozens of feet in the air, if only to hunt down every last billboard to bash through.

Lots To Do, But the Entry Price Is High

There are secrets aplenty to find as well, and it’ll take some time to 100 percent it all. Even then, you’ll also have access to multiplayer, in which you can challenge others to see who’s the top dog in Paradise City. It works reasonably well based on the sessions we’ve tried, but it may take a bit for traffic to build up, since the game doesn’t release until this Friday.

Burnout Paradise Remastered is packed with content, including all the downloadable cars, as well as Big Surf Island. But there is a slight bit of disappointment that nothing new is thrown in. You’re telling me that Criterion couldn’t have added on a bonus island, or maybe even some Crash scenarios from Burnout 3? It’s still a highly complete game, and one that’ll take up hours on end, but some folks may be expecting more content for their buck – or, in this case, $40.

Whether you buy the game really depends on two things. One, that you realize this isn’t the ultimate remaster that it could’ve been, despite the fact it still looks and plays well. Second, how much you enjoyed the original Paradise. Some fans may prefer previous games (again, Takedown comes to mind) compared to this open-world experience, especially with the way the AI runs.

Hardly Paradise, But Still a Fun Ride

But, as for me – a die-hard fan of the Burnout games – I enjoyed what Remastered has to offer. It does justify its somewhat boosted price tag with its incredibly high count of content, not to mention its insanely fast (and wonderfully handling) action. If you’re someone that just wants to hit the gas and have a good time, this is for you. But if you seek out a tour-de-force racing experience that truly takes advantage of your 4K set-up, it’s certainly fair to want to shop around.

Me? I’m setting up residence in Paradise City. Can you say you blame me?

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!