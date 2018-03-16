Buy an Xbox One X and Get Sea of Thieves for Free

Sea of Thieves is the shared-world adventure coming to Xbox One and PC soon and many players all over the world are ready to put their best pirate foot forward to get the best loot and drink the finest grog (contradiction?). For those that may not have an Xbox One or are perhaps looking for a significant upgrade, we’ve got just the thing for you so you don’t miss out!

“With Sea of Thieves, you can join your friends, assemble your crew and become a Pirate Legend, and Xbox Play Anywhere and cross-play ensure you’ll be sailing with friends regardless of your platform of choice. On Xbox One X, you can set sail on the world’s most powerful console and experience the game in native 4K, including hi-res textures and shadows. Sea of Thieves will support HDR on both Xbox One X and Xbox One S.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

To get started on the savings, Microsoft is offering Sea of Thieves for free with an Xbox One X purchase at participating retailers and will be an active sale from March 18th until the 24th. The title itself releases on the 20th, which gives players permission to come aboard.

In addition to the Xbox One X promotion, there is also a Sea of Thieves Xbox One S bundle that includes a 1TB HD, a wireless Xbox Wireless controller, the full game, a bonus free game, and a 1 month free trial for both Xbox Gold and the Xbox Game Pass. To partake in that deal is much cheaper coming in at the retail price of $299.99.

If you’re looking for another reason to get in on the Xbox fun, don’t forget that their backwards compatibility list grows with each month and is fastly approaching 500 last gen titles available at no additional cost. And now that Microsoft is starting to include original Xbox games to that list? It’s perfect for the nostalgic gamer!

The Xbox Game Pass is also a sweet deal, giving instant access to all exclusives day one for no additional cost outside of the monthly subscription fee! So join the fun, get your friends together, and prepare to sail the open seas on March 20th!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.