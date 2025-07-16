Sega’s Next Sonic the Hedgehog Game Will Rectify Big Nintendo Switch 2 Mistakes

When Nintendo Switch 2 launched last month, Sonic x Shadow Generations was one of the launch titles for the system. While the game offered some notable improvements over the version released on Switch last year, the new version left a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog fans frustrated. Notably, Sonic x Shadow Generations offered no upgrade path for existing owners, and it was only offered as a controversial Game-Key Card release. For that reason, I called it the one Nintendo Switch 2 launch game you should not buy. Thankfully, it seems Sega is choosing a different track for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

In a newly shared FAQ page, Sega has offered several details about the Nintendo versions of its upcoming game. The Switch version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be released on September 25th, along with most other versions. A version for Nintendo Switch 2 will be released digitally sometime in the holiday 2025 window, while a physical version will be offered in early 2026. The physical release will include the base game on an actual cartridge (not a Game-Key Card). Players that buy the Switch version will also be able to purchase an upgrade path for $10, and all of their save data will transfer over.

Sega was one of the biggest supporters of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, offering four games on day one: Sonic x Shadow Generations, Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, and Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut. The games on that list that did have Switch 1 versions did not offer any kind of upgrade path, and all were Game-Key Card releases. In that regard, today’s announcement seems to be a pretty big shift for the publisher. It’s unclear if we’ll see a similar treatment for future Sega games, but this is certainly a good sign.

Nintendo fans have been getting increasingly frustrated with third-party publishers that skimp on their Switch 2 offerings. Earlier this week, Square Enix revealed that it will not offer an upgrade path for the Switch 1 version of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, and there will be no ability to transfer save data between versions even if players do pay full price for a Switch 2 version. Between those details and the fact that Square Enix is going with a Game-Key Card on Switch 2, it seems a lot of people are rethinking their choice to buy the game on either Nintendo system.

It remains to be seen whether this pushback will make third-party publishers rethink how they’re approaching Nintendo Switch 2. It does seem like some companies are being rewarded for putting in an extra effort, though. Notably, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be selling quite well on the system, and that’s one of the few third-party games to get a true physical release on Switch 2. It’s hard to say if that played any role in the game’s success, but clearly these things do matter to Nintendo fans.

