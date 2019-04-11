‘Call of Cthulhu’ Coming to Nintendo Switch Later This Year

Focus Hime Interactive and Cyanide Studio officially released Call of Cthulhu last October on PC and two out of the three consoles, and while it may not have been the most successful launch in recent memory, players have found themselves enjoying the narrative adventure to some degree. That said, it has been revealed by the publisher in an announcement that the Lovecraftian horror title will officially be making its way to the Nintendo Switch, and it is set to arrive before the end of this year along with Focus Home’s other horror title Vampyr.

Not a lot of details accompanied the announcement of the Call of Cthulhu port for Nintendo Switch. However, it is known that Saber Interactive is in charge of both the Cthulhu and Vampyr ports, in addition to their work on developing the upcoming World War Z game, which is set to arrive later this week on April 16th.

“A Private Detective, Edward Pierce is on a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island. Pierce is used to trusting his instincts, but with whale mutilations and disappearing bodies, this is only the beginning as reality becomes skewed. As your investigation leads you closer to the sphere of influence of the Great Dreamer, you will start to doubt everything you see.

“You will have to find balance between your own sanity, and your determination in finding out what lurks in the shadows—as they say that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth. On a mission to find the truth behind the death of an acclaimed artist and her family on a backwater island, the player will soon uncover a more disturbing truth as the Great Dreamer, Cthulhu, prepares its awakening…”

Call of Cthulhu is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch version does not have a release date, but will arrive at some point in 2019.

