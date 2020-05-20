Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Seemingly Teased in New Modern Warfare Update

✖

Following yesterday's big Call of Duty 2020 rumor that reportedly revealed the game's title and setting, a new teaser has been discovered in the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and it appears to be related to this year's new installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The past couple of days, players have been infiltrating the game's various bunkers. And one of these bunkers, Bunker 11, appears to be teasing something big, and something related to the new Call of Duty. Inside the bunker is a mysterious red button, old television sets displaying odd messages, a nuke, and a few other secrets that have players scratching their heads.

The bunker appears to be from the Cold War era, which would tie in with the rumored title of this year's game, the aforementioned Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It looks like these bunkers and Warzone will be used to tease the next game and transition players to its announcement, which is presumably going to happen sometime later this month or next month.

By itself, all of this is pretty interesting. But there's more. At the bottom of the patch notes of the game's most recent update is following message:

"Number station is Protocol Yellow. Activate system. is inbound. Awaiting correct authorization."

This message not only screams Black Ops, but fans are speculating it has something to do with whatever is going on with all these Call of Duty: Warzone bunkers. Of course, for now, this is nothing but speculation, but everything does seem to be adding up and pointing towards the reveal of a new Black Ops game. And for what it's worth, I've heard this year's installment involves Black Ops, though it's unclear just how intimately it's connected to the previous games in sub-series.

