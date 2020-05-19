Call of Duty 2020 Title and Setting Reportedly Revealed

✖

A new Call of Duty 2020 rumor has surfaced, claiming to reveal the game's title and setting. The rumor comes way of prominent Call of Duty leaker Okami, one of the most, if not the most, reliable Call of Duty leakers on the Internet, who has made a name for themselves via reliable leaks on both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

According to Okami, Call of Duty 2020 will be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War when it releases later this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to revealing the name, the report also seemingly confirms the game will explore the Vietnam War, or at least that's what "Black Ops" implies.

In the past, rumors and reports from other credible sources have suggested the game will somehow be tied to the Black Ops sub-franchise. Meanwhile, other reports and rumors have thrown around the Vietnam War as well. So, while the title is new, word of the setting isn't.

What's interesting about the title though is the usage of "Cold War," which suggests the game may go beyond the Vietnam War and explore the larger conflict, plus its additional proxy wars.

That said, as always, all of this information, and the speculation derived from it, should be taken with a massive grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on the leak, and at this point, it likely won't. That said, the new installment should be revealed in the next couple of weeks, or at least that's what the timelines of past Call of Duty reveals suggests.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.