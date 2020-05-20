Call of Duty: Warzone Players Open Bunker 11 Revealing New Secrets

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players have figured out how to get into Bunker 11. At the moment of publishing, many have cracked their way into the secretive bunker. It's unclear who were the first players to crack the code, but ProRebron, eColiespresso, and WhosImmortal were among the very first, if not the very first players to get into the bunker and share the moment.

Unfortunately, for those expecting something big from the bunker, well bad news: there's nothing super special about it. However, there are some secrets inside that may be teasing or that may lead to bigger things coming on the horizon. For example, there's a big, suspicious red button. There are TV screens broadcasting warning messages. And there's also a nuke. Yes, a nuke. Meanwhile, players will also be rewarded with a new SMG blueprint.

At this point, it's safe to say that not only is there something going on with the bunkers, but they are teasing what's coming to the battle royale game next. Meanwhile, it's also quite possible they are teasing the next Call of Duty game, rumored to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Bunker 11 has been opened. Something SPICY is happening in #Warzone and it all has to do with what lies inside this bunker 👀 pic.twitter.com/5xMzpCqTtX — Zac - KRNG Immortal (@WhosImmortal) May 19, 2020

SECRET NUKE BUNKER OPENED! The most insane Warzone Easter Egg YET! RT AND SHARE!

FULL VIDEO OF HOW WE DID IT HERE:https://t.co/VrYFAXooOk pic.twitter.com/JtJkWrELjL — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 19, 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, guides, and all other types of coverage on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here.

In the most recent and related news, today a brand new and big update dropped bringing with it loot changes and much more. Meanwhile, a group of players have broken the game's kill record in incredible fashion.

H/T, Charlie Intel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.