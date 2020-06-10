Call of Duty 2020 Will Reportedly Bring Back Blackout

✖

Call of Duty 2020 -- believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or simply Call of Duty: Black Ops, depending on what leaks you believe -- won't have its own battle royale mode, but it looks like it will bring back Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode: Blackout. Of course, this conflicts with previous reports that said the game would piggyback on Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle royale mode that launched this year to more players and acclaim than Blackout.

The report comes way of Venture Beat writer, Jeff Grub, a reputable industry insider who has proven reliable numerous times in the past. Unfortunately, Grub doesn't divulge any additional details. All Grub says is that Blackout will be included in Call of Duty 2020 in some capacity.

As you may know, the current rumors, reports, and leaks point to the game having a campaign, multiplayer, and a zombies mode. In other words, it's missing a battle royale mode, but many assumed Warzone would slot in. After all, why would Activision want two battle royale experiences competing against each other?

Of course, it's possible the two modes may be rolled into one, and supported together. But what would be the point of that? The point is that while Grub has proven reliable in the past, something here just doesn't make sense. In other words, be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and it's all subject to change.

