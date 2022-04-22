Call of Duty 2022 Leak Reveals Return of Two Popular Modern Warfare 2 Guns

✖

A new Call of Duty 2022 leak has revealed the return of two popular Modern Warfare 2 guns. If you haven't been paying attention to the latest COD rumors and leaks, everyone is claiming that this year's new Call of Duty game is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In other words, it's going to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If this is true, and there's no reason to doubt the validity of the claim at this point, then many weapons from MW2 are probably going to not only return via multiplayer, but be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone. To this end, a prominent Call of Duty leaker has gone ahead and leaked two guns players can expect to be a part of the returning arsenal.

The leak comes the way of The Ghost of Hope on Twitter. The source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, and they now are claiming that The Intervention and the ACR will be in the game.

The Intervention is a bolt-action sniper rifle that was first introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The gun has a slow fire rate, low capacity, and heavy sway, but can deal out massive damage that can provide one-shot kills without the need of a headshot. For these reasons, it's a popular gun, especially amongst trickshotters and those inspiring to be trickshotters.

The ACR was also introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well, but it's an assault rifle that is popular and widely held as one of the better guns in the game for its versatility and extremely low recoil. Like The Intervention, to excel with it, you need to be very accurate because it has a low fire rate for its class.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is a rumor, not official information. At the moment of publishing, neither Activision nor Infinity Ward nor anyone involved with either has commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.