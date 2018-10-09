‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Physical Copies Will Require 50GB Day-One Download

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 buyers who purchase a physical copy of the game will have to download a 50GB day-one update before playing.

Following reports that the game wouldn’t be playable on a physical disc without a day-one update, Activision’s support site now details exactly what players have to do to play Black Ops 4’s different game modes and how much space they’ll need. For both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4’s physical versions of the game, a 50GB update is required before all of the game modes are playable.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Ops 4 also has a new amount of space that must be made free on consoles to accommodate the game. Activision says that “for an optimized download experience,” players will need at least 112GB of free space on their hard drives. This new amount of free space needed differs from previous reports that showed the back of the retail box saying that 100GB of space was needed for the game, but 12GB is a relatively small amount compared to what’s already a sizeable amount.

This isn’t the full size of the game’s download, the support site explains, but it’s the space needed to successfully update the game. Once the update is fully downloaded, the final installation footprint will be around 55GB.

Downloading the day-one update is required to play the multiplayer and Zombies game modes as well as accessing the Specialist Headquarters, but Blackout can be played without the full update being downloaded. Once the update is around 30 percent downloaded, a percentage that Activision says is around 16-20GB, Blackout will be fully playable.

“This update must be installed completely in order to access Multiplayer, Zombies, and Specialist Headquarters. Blackout is fully playable once installation is about 30% complete (approximately 16-20 GB).

“In order to play Blackout before the full installation is complete, select “Update to Latest Version” when the prompt appears.”

The update process and sized don’t differ at all between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with identical information being shared on Activision’s site for both consoles. For those who plan on purchasing the digital version of the game, Activision’s installation guide is much simpler. It simply says that the day-one version of Black Ops 4 will be roughly 55GB in size with the game and all its various game modes playable after it’s been completely downloaded.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release later this week on October 12th.