Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Alcatraz Map Has Returned to Blackout

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have been having a ball lately as Treyarch has continued to pump out new content and updates on a consistent basis. That said, the popular battle royale mode Blackout received a new map some time ago that fans happened to really enjoy. Alcatraz condenses the all out action into close-quarters combat and players seem to really enjoy it. Luckily, the devs have finally decided to bring the map back to Blackout, and it is currently live across all platforms that Black Ops 4 is available on.

Taking to Reddit as they regularly do, Treyarch outlined everything that is new in the recent update for Black Ops 4. Of course, many players are excited for the fact that the Alcatraz map is back in Blackout, but there are many other goodies that the devs included in the update. Here’s a summary of everything that is new with the latest update.

Multiplayer Spectre in MP and Blackout after unlocking Tier 1 in the Black Market (Xbox One/PC). 3 Black Ops Pass Multiplayer maps: Masquerade, Artifact, and WMD (Xbox One/PC). Prop Hunt gameplay improvements. Featured Playlists: Earn 2XP in Map Pack Moshpit through 10AM PT Friday, May 10. PS4: Map Pack Moshpit, Prop Hunt, Barebones Moshpit, Deathmatch Domination, Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit. Xbox One: Map Pack Moshpit, Infected, Barebones Moshpit, Deathmatch Domination, Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit. PC: Map Pack Moshpit, Infected, Barebones Moshpit.

World League Hub Restricted Tigershark LMG.

Blackout “Wetworks” map update now live in Blackout, flooding large portions of the main map (Xbox One/PC). “Wetworks” map now available in Custom Games. Bounty Hunter mode now live in Blackout (Xbox One/PC). Earn 2X Merits in Bounty Hunter through 10AM PT Friday, May 10. DART now available to find and equip in Blackout (Xbox One/PC). Uncle Frank character now playable with the Black Ops Pass (Xbox One/PC). Tuning changes to Spectre in Bounty Hunter. Alcatraz returns to Blackout on all platforms.

Zombies New “Super Blood Wolf Moon” Gauntlet (Xbox One/PC). Earn 2XP in “Super Blood Wolf Moon” through 10AM PT Friday, May 10. New Tigershark LMG added to Mystery Box (Xbox One/PC).

Black Market 50 Tiers with new Contraband items to earn (Xbox One/PC). New Death Effects and Weapon Charm item types added (Xbox One/PC). New weapons in the Contraband stream: Tigershark LMG and Nifo’Oti melee weapon (Xbox One/PC).



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read the full patch notes for the latest update right here.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Treyarch should make the Alcatraz map a permanent fixture in Blackout? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

