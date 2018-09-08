New Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks Revealed

Ahead of its beta on Monday, Publisher Activision and developer Treyarch have revealed some of the perks that will be present in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout mode.

More specifically, the pair have revealed seven perks: Paranoia, Skulker, Outlander, Stimulant, Consumer, Iron Lungs, and Looter. It also provided a little bit of details about each:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paranoia: Gives an audio alert when you’re targeted by an enemy

Skulker: Move faster while crouched and prone

Stimulant: Increases max health by 100 points

Outlander: Reduced damage from circle. Increased speed while taking damage from circle.

Looter: Reveal nearby stashes and items

Iron Lungs: Hold your breath longer while shooting sniper rifles or diving underwater

Consumer: Reduces times it takes to use items, heal, or revive teammates by 20%

Treyarch also revealed that each of these perks will function as consumables. In other words, they only last for a set period of time, rather than last the entire game. How long they will last wasn’t divulged, but from the sounds of it, the limited-time property of perks should enable greater moment to moment strategy.

For example, if you’re about to die in a 1v1 showdown, then Stimulant might be handy. Meanwhile, Looter might be great for when you first drop.

What’s unclear at the moment is whether or not you will be restricted to a certain amount of perks in a game, and whether they can be used more than once. If it’s keeping with the Call of Duty formula, you’ll likely have to choose two or three perks pre-game, rather than have the option of choosing whatever ones you like on-the-fly.

According to Treyarch, there will be 17 different consumable perks at the launch of the game for Blackout mode. In other words, there are currently 10 we don’t know anything about, but should come Monday. 17 is a pretty good number to start off with, with surely more to come post-launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here. If it’s a schedule of the upcoming Blackout beta you need, then click here.

Source: GameInformer via CharlieIntel