‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Will Update Current Map Rather Than Add New Ones

If you’ve been looking forward to Treyarch adding new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout maps, you can probably stop crossing your fingers, because it doesn’t sound like it will happen, at least not very soon.

Speaking to a fan on Twitter, director David Vonderhaar revealed that rather thn add new maps to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode, it will add and subtract and change the current one. Further, apparently the first round of changes are coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I am not allow to say, but it *is* happening. I’ve played it. //t.co/oU6AfGfaS2 — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) November 28, 2018

We are on record as saying that we are more intrested in adding/subtracting and morphing this map then making new maps (at this time, subject to change, #disclaimer) — Lord Vonderhaar (@DavidVonderhaar) November 28, 2018

From the sounds of it, Treyarch is opting to mimic more of Fortnite than PUBG. The former has yet to add a second map, but rather continuously makes changes to it. Sometimes these changes are small, other times they’re more drastic. In other words, the map is constantly evolving. Meanwhile, PUBG has dabbled in this formula a little bit, but it has more so taken the approach of adding new maps into the fray.

For those that don’t know: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for the first time in series’ history features a battle-royale, dubbed Blackout. The mode is quite popular, and a bulk of post-launch updates have focused on tweaking and fixing it. However, content wise, or at least map wise, Treyarch has yet to really mix things up, and as a result things have gotten a tinsy bit stale. But luckily, it sounds like that will soon be remedied.

Personally, I prefer the constantly evolving map rather than just adding new maps. There’s something really nice about striking the perfect balance between familiarity and new.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, information, and media on the first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.