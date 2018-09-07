Black Ops 4 ‘Blackout” Matches Will Be 25-30 Minutes Long

According to developer Treyarch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode matches will take, on average, 25-30 minutes each.

The news comes via a new livestream hosted by the aforementioned developer that has been dripping out information about Blackout mode since it started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that this is about as long as other matches take in battle-royale games, particularly Fortnite. However, what makes this length so noteworthy is that it is seemingly pretty long when you factor in the mode’s smaller map, fewer players, and more fast-paced in action.

In other words, if Blackout moves faster, is smaller, and has less players than say, Fortnite, how do its matches take roughly the same amount of time? This isn’t clear, but given that the beta for the mode starts next week, we should have answers soon.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Treyarch confirms that your progress from the beta will not carry over into the full game. Further, the developer teased of “secrets” below the Nuketown part of the map, as well as confirmed base jumps and a pre-match “deployment area” where players can run around and try different guns out.

The developer also revealed that there will be updates rolled out daily during the Blackout beta to address issues along the way.

The livestream packed even more, minor information, and if you don’t have time to check out the full stream, you can get caught up on the highlights by heading over to CharlieIntel’s Twitter page.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC next month on October 12. For more news, information, and media on the game and its Blackout mode, check out our previous coverage by clicking here.

If you haven’t already, be sure to peep the mode’s debut gameplay trailer and read more about how big its map is.

And as always, don’t forget to hit the comments section and let us know all of your thoughts, opinions, and even your hot-takes. How does Blackout sound? Is 25-30 minutes longer or shorter than you expected? And is that a good length?