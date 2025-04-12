A Blizzard Game Is Reportedly Getting a “Netflix Treatment”

In recent years, we’ve seen quite a few big-name video game adaptations. Some, like A Minecraft Movie, become feature films with a big theatrical release. Others, like Fallout or The Last of Us are adapted as longer-running TV series for networks like Prime Video, HBO, or Netflix. Indeed, gamers have a Dungeons & Dragons TV series to look forward to soon, but it looks like another big franchise might be next for the so-called “Netflix Treatment.” In a recent podcast episode, a reliable source suggested that one of Blizzard’s franchises might soon get a Netflix adaptation.

This info comes from Jez Corden, co-host of the podcast The Xbox Two and a fairly reliable source for breaking gaming news. During a recent episode about the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase for 2025, Corden revealed that he’s heard “there’s a Blizzard franchise that’s getting some kind of Netflix treatment.” Corden doesn’t reveal which games could be involved, but there aren’t too many massive Blizzard franchises he could be referencing.

Blizzard is most well-known for games like Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo, as well as StarCraft. Of these, World of Warcraft and Diablo are currently the most active franchises in terms of new game content still being released. That makes them the most likely candidates for a Netflix adaptation, though bringing back an older franchise like StarCraft for a revival attempt could also be the move.

What Would a Netflix Adaptation for Blizzard Games Look Like?

In the same podcast episode, co-host Rand al Thor 19 speculates that a StarCraft Netflix adaptation seems most likely. After all, big hits like A Minecraft Movie can re-energize the fan base around the video game, so it would make sense to try an adaptation alongside any plans to make a new StarCraft game. Then again, Diablo IV has hit some stumbles with a lukewarm reaction to its first DLC, whereas Overwatch has new competition from Marvel Rivals. That means Blizzard could want to try and recover some affection for one of its ongoing games, as well.

As for what the “Netflix treatment” means, historically, most of the streaming platform’s big video game series have been animated. This includes Arcane, Castlevania, and Carmen Sandiego, among other Netflix Originals based on video games. However, more recent gaming deals like the Dungeons & Dragons movie are moving forward as live-action adaptations. So, Netflix could be looking to move in this direction to compete with the success of live-action series like The Last of Us.

For now, there’s no confirmed announcement about any Netflix or other adaptations for Blizzard’s franchises. Though Corden is a reliable source, he notes that this is just something he’s heard, so it’s more of a rumored than confirmed breaking report. If and when we hear anything about a big Blizzard adaptation, could well not be until Blizz Con. This massive Blizzard convention will not take place in 2025, but it has been confirmed to return in 2026. Conventions like this one are often the chosen place to reveal big news, so Blizzard may hold off on any adaptation announcements until then.

With BlizzCon still fairly far off, we don’t have many details about the full schedule of events, so it’s hard to say what announcements could be waiting for the big weekend to reveal. It’s also possible that adaptation news could be unveiled sooner, if these rumors about a Blizzard Netflix series prove true.

