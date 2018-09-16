Here’s How ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout Mystery Box Works

Treyarch explained how Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Mystery Box found in the Blackout mode works to give players a better understanding of how to get prime loot from the zombie-protected box.

Several locations around the Blackout map are pulled straight from the worlds that create Call of Duty’s Zombies mode with locations like Asylum and the Diner being some of the spots that players will encounter the undead. The Mystery Box will spawn at these locations with some of the best loot that players can find enclosed in the wooden container that’s typically exclusive to the Zombies mode, the box’s location denoted by a beam of light in the sky as it would be on a normal Zombies map. However, the box isn’t always there when players arrive at the location, thus causing frustration and confusion when you go out of your way by yourself or with a squad to loot the box only to find Zombies waiting for you.

But according to Treyarch’s explanation, those Zombies are more than just obstacles standing between you and the box. In fact, they’re directly tied to making the box spawn. If there are Zombies nearby the beam of light that signals the location of the box, Treyarch said, the creatures must first be eliminated before the box can be looted.

“Some players have asked about the precise interaction between the blue column of light on the map and the Mystery Box,” Treyarch said in the Day 7 update for the Blackout mode. “In the Beta, the light denotes that Zombies have spawned at that location. Players must kill the last zombie in an area for the next box to spawn. At launch, the Mystery Box will initially spawn at Zombies-themed locations and will appear to be locked. Once the last zombie is killed that area, the box will unlock and can be looted. Write that one down for October 12th.”

Like everything else in the pre-release test, the circumstances of the Mystery Box spawn are subject to change, especially since the details were prefaced by “In the Beta” by Treyarch. The new information helps clear up what many players have been speculating about since the beta first started days ago on the PlayStation 4, but players only have a short time left to put that knowledge to work now that the beta is drawing closer to its end on Sept. 17.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 12.