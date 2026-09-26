Sega RPG Is Free for Some PS5 and PS4 Users for a Limited Time

A Sega game is free for PS5 users with either a PS Plus Extra or a PS Plus Premium subscription for a limited time. The same also applies to PS4 users because the Sega game in question, a 2020 release, is also available on PS4. Whether on PS4 or PS5, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium users only have free access to the game until sometime in mid-October. When exactly in mid-October, we do not know. This deadline may seem far away to the point of not being particularly relevant, but the Sega game is very long, so those who want to check it out for free need to get on it.

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The 2020 Sega PS4 and PS5 game set to soon leave the libraries of both PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which you may notice is already in your PSN library, and this is because it was a PS Plus Essential game back in 2022. If you missed this giveaway, now is your last call to play it at no extra charge. As noted, the game is long. In fact, it takes 50 hours just to mainline. Side content brings this playtime to 70 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need more like 100 hours with the Sega game. All of this is doable between now and mid-October, but those interested will need to start soon.

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One of 2020’s Best RPGs

For those unfamiliar with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, it is the 8th mainline installment in the long-running series that dates back to 2005. Where every other game before it was an action game, though, it is an RPG. And it has a new protagonist. It’s not a reboot of the series, per se, but it is a great starting point for those who want to jump into the series but don’t want to play through seven other games, some of which are dated by comparison.

Upon release, the RPG earned a Metacritic range of 83 to 89, with scores varying platform to platform. Meanwhile, it’s estimated to have sold roughly 3 million units, making it a moderate commercial success by the standards of the series. It paired both of these things with a nomination for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards, an award it lost to Final Fantasy VII Remake.

While a cross-gen game, it doesn’t feel out of place deep into the current gen, unlike some cross-gen PS4 and PS5 games, which feel perhaps ever so slightly dated compared to games coming out only on PS5 in 2026.

For those without PS Plus but looking for something free, there is a new PS5 exclusive available for free, no subscriptions needed.