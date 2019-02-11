New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Map Locations Teased

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout map is set to undergo some changes according to a new teaser shared by the official Call of Duty Twitter account.

A layout of Blackout’s map was shown in a video with the text “Here’s the plan…” accompanying it to show what Treyarch has planned for the map. Small red squares appear on the map in different locations along with one big “X” on the bottom-right corner of the map.

Considering where the squares are placed around the map, it looks like each one of them represent different buildings since many of them appear to be adding onto clusters of existing structures. If that is indeed what Treyarch has planned, there are going to be quite a few more buildings added onto the map, some of which will be entirely new locations. The group of buildings in the top-right corner, for example, is entirely new with no other buildings around it on the map prior to this teaser.

There’s also the area marked at the bottom corner of the map where it’s assumed a new location will be added. It makes sense that a new area would be placed in this section of the map since the bottom-right corner is mostly barren and doesn’t attract many visitors unless the circle happens to force players to that area.

While those markings are the most obvious indicators of what’s happening to Blackout, there’s also a big circle in the top-left corner of the map. It doesn’t resemble the other markings, but the fact that there’s currently nothing off the coast of that part of the map right now leads one to believe something will be added there as well. There’s a chance Treyarch could just be adding to the aesthetic of a beaten-up map, but it awfully conspicuous marking for a teaser if that’s the case.

This latest teaser seems to be directly connected to the hints players spotted around Blackout’s map leading up to this tweet. Surveying stakes appeared throughout the map and likely indicate where these buildings will be added, and an object shaped like a disc appeared in the desert area near the big “X” on the map above.

Black Ops 4’s newest Operation is scheduled to go live some time this month, so look for more teasers leading up to the full reveal of these Blackout changes.