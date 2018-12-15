‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Is Adding Blackout Weapon Skins in Next Update

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 weapon camos will be available in the Blackout mode soon with Treyarch now explaining how they’ll work.

Treyarch teased weeks ago that weapon skins for players’ guns was a project in the works for the game’s battle royale mode, and in the latest info dump, the developer said the release of Blackout’s weapon skins is only a week away. This means that all the guns players found strewn around the Blackout map will now feature camos that players choose before the game starts to add another layer of customization to Blackout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Explaining how the weapon camos in Blackout will work in a post on the game’s subreddit, Treyarch said that weapon skins players earn in either the multiplayer or Zombies component or acquire through the Black Market can all be used in Blackout. This was one of the questions players had prior to the announcement since many players had already unlocked plenty of weapon skins through the other mode, but they’ll be able to use them in Blackout so long as they have a particular camo unlocked.

In today’s #BlackOps4 update: • 2XP in MP & Zombies

• 2X Merits in Blackout

• Close Quarters Frenzy Quads in Blackout

• Increased Character Mission item spawns

• Details on Blackout Weapon Camos & Custom Games

• DECLASSIFIED: Nuketown Details: //t.co/QNCf5G6R4V pic.twitter.com/X2vgnSp37M — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 14, 2018

A new Armory menu will be present before each Blackout game that’ll let players set up their weapon skins so they appear correctly in-game. After applying skins to different weapons, those guns will feature the camos when picked up, so the guns might look the same as they normally do when they’re on the ground until players with the weapon skins equipped pick them up. Weapon skins will also be supported in a new Blackout match type where players can create custom games with a small number of players where they can test out different features and strategies.

These weapon camos are coming in the game’s next update, Treyarch said, but players have some new features and changes available right now to keep them busy until then. In an update shared just before the Blackout weapon skins announcement, Treyarch said a holiday event had begun in Blackout with new winter-themed items like snowballs and festive lighting adorning the Blackout map. The Black Market was also update with fitting items for the season, and Blackout players have a new game mode to try. Close Quarters Frenzy is now live, a game mode where players have only close-quarters weapons like shotguns, SMGs, pistols, and melee options at their disposal.