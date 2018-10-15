‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Reveals ‘Classified’ Zombies Trailer

Treyarch shared another Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies trailer Monday for the Classified map to show people what they’re missing out on not having the Black Ops Pass.

Classified is the one Zombies map that players don’t have with the base game, a Zombies scenario that’s locked behind the Black Ops Pass. On Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s landing page for the Zombies game mode, three of the four Zombies scenarios were detailed with Classified nowhere to be found. While those with the Black Ops Pass were able to enjoy the Classified scenario already, the new trailer above reveals the contents of the Classified mode for those who haven’t seen it yet.

“What was top secret is now the top threat to mankind,” the description of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies trailer said. “Get ready to take on an army of the undead. The world depends on it.”

Just like Black Ops 4 did with Mob of the Dead, the map that was turned into Blood of the Dead in the new game, Classified is a reimagined version of “Five” from Call of Duty: Black Ops. Instead of political figures from the United States and other nations being the playable figures for this map, the core cast of Tank Dempsey, Nikolai Belinski, Takeo Masaki, and Edward Richtofen are back once again to roam the halls and rooms of the Pentagon.

Though it’s based on the original map from the first Black Ops game, Classified features the changes that were made in Black Ops 4 that adjusted the perk systems and other features. Other parts of the map have changed as well to give players a familiar experience that still has some changes to be discovered.

Classified is locked behind the Black Ops Pass with no other way to get it outside of buying the season pass for the game, but doing so will guarantee that players extend their Zombies experience with even more Zombies modes. The Classified scenario is available now, but the Black Ops Pass guarantees that players will get four more Zombies experiences. It also comes with four Blackout characters and 12 different multiplayer maps that haven’t yet been announced.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.