‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ COD Points Can Be Spent on Black Market Tiers

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players on the PlayStation 4 now have access to COD Points and Special Orders, the former being a currency that can be used to advance through Black Market tiers.

Taking to the Black Ops 4 subreddit to share news of the update, Treyarch said that both features are live first for PlayStation 4 users. Like past Call of Duty games, the COD Points can be spent on options from different game modes that include the Nebulium Plasma in Zombies and Black Market tiers that contain different locked items.

“COD Points are also now live on PS4, with availability on other platforms to follow next week,” Treyarch said. “COD Points can be used to acquire additional Nebulium Plasma in Zombies, advance through cosmetic Black Market Tiers, and access new Special Orders in the Black Market. Note: COD Points availability will be rolling out globally throughout the day on PS4.”

The Special Orders, Treyarch said, can be bought with these COD Points to receive different items. Special Orders rotate out but stay in players’ inventories even after they’re replaced with other Special Orders so that players can choose when to start working on them. Charlie Intel shared an image of two of the first Special Orders that are now live on the PlayStation 4 version, one being a Legendary Special Order for a “Bombero” theme for the Firebreak Specialists and the other being a Covert theme for another Specialist, Seraph. The timer shown above the orders indicates that new Special Orders will be available in just over two days, so it appears that the orders stick around for three days before being rotated out.

Charlie Intel’s report on the COD Points and how they work with Black Market tiers also revealed how much it costs to advance through the tiered system. One Black Market tier reportedly costs 100 COD Points, so players can spend those points to move as quickly as they want through the Black Market. The tiers have to be purchased in order though, so if there’s one tier that’s three steps up from where you are now, you’ll have to spend 300 COD Points to reach that point.

Black Ops 4 players can purchase extra COD Points either through the game or their platform’s store, but some people are already getting some points to start off with. Black Ops Pass owners will receive 1,000 COD points to work with regardless of the platform they’re on to spend on the Black Market tiers, Special Orders, or Nebulium Plasma in the Zombies mode

