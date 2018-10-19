‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Players Rally for the Return of Special Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for players to enjoy and so far, the latest installment in the Black Ops franchise has been met with resounding phrase. That doesn’t mean there aren’t room for improvements and if these gamers had their way, we’d be seeing a very specific map make its way into the game – at the very least in its Battle Royale mode Blackout.

The Hijacked Map is one of those in the series that you either absolutely loved it or absolutely hated it. There hasn’t been too many instances where players looked at it and thought “meh.” Still, the Reddit thread that this proposal happened on continues to garner support through comments and upvotes and maybe, just maybe, we might see it in a future update. Who knows, maybe this could be a seasonal addition?

As one user pointed out, this would have been amazing in the water of Blackout. Others, the ones on that “we hated it” side of the spectrum, joked that that it would only be cool if it was sunk at the bottom of the sea. One even jokingly called it Call of Duty: Scuba Ops.

Still, it’s pretty unique map as far as battlefields go and it really doesn’t leave much room for error in judgement. It’s the perfect map to frag out too and hope you’re a quicker shot than the player on the opposite team.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

In other Black Ops news, did you see that at new update went live earlier today bringing back the famous Black Market? According to the studio’s most recent blog post, “The Contraband stream in the Black Market provides a progression path to earn the items you want simply by playing the game. That means a ton of new ways to show off your personal style. Contraband items will be delivered through seasonal Operations, with each Operation delivering a new batch of content every couple of months. Operation First Strike delivers the first season of content starting today on PS4.”

