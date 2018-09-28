‘Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII’ Double XP Promotion Revealed

Put away those Doritos, because this time, Pringles is offering you some sweet XP bonuses for Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII. The Kellogg’s brand recently revealed that if you offer up proof of purchase of some select Pringles cans (don’t worry, the good flavors are the ones offering the goods), you can receive a code which unlocks double XP rewards for a certain amount of time.

Each double XP code will double your profile growth for 15 minutes, which means that if you want a solid hour of double XP gaming, you’re going to have to load up on four cans of Pringles. That’s not ideal, but it is a tasty way to get an early leg up on the competition. The eligible flavors and packages are:

Pringles Mega Stack Original (6.8 oz. & 7.2 oz.)

Pringles Mega Stack Cheddar Cheese (6.8 oz. & 7.2 oz.)

Pringles Mega Stack Sour Cream & Onion (6.8 oz. & 7.2 oz.)

Pringles Mega Stack BBQ (6.8 oz. & 7.2 oz.)

There’s another pretty weird catch. Unlike most of these promotions when you can input a code found on the inside of the packaging to redeem your prize, this time you’re going to take a picture of your receipt and send it in. Here’s the step-by-step breakdown for when the promotion goes live, straight from the official website:

BUY any participating Pringles Mega Stack product at Walmart stores from 9/17/18 through 12/31/18

TAKE a photo of your receipt and upload to KFR.com/2XP within thirty (30) days of purchase. Last date to submit a receipt is 1/30/19.

Photo must include the entire receipt from top to bottom, including all four corners



For long receipts, take pictures in sections and submit all photos from one receipt



Ensure the store name, date, bar code (if available), items and prices are legible in your image(s)

GET Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 2XP Code. Code will arrive via the email account associated with your KFR account with a link to www.callofduty.com/Pringles Each code is worth 15 minutes of 2XP Code must be redeemed by 2/28/19



You guys knew it was coming. Call of Duty always goes hand-in-hand with snack foods, and there’s always some kind of incentive offered to get you to the store. We’re used to Doritos and Mountain Dew, but for what it’s worth, Pringles leave less dust on your fingers, so your controllers should stay cleaner this way.

