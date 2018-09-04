‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Kustom Kontrollerz’ Peripherals Will Get You Ready for Action

We’ve highlighted the team at Kustom Kontrollerz in the past, only because they really seem to design some killer peripherals based on a number of franchises. These include a really great Deadpool controller that even an ego-laden assassin would be proud of, as well as this Spider-Man/Venom hybrid and this really cool set of Spyro the Dragon peripherals.

But now the team is ready to head into battle — literally — with some cool looking Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 controllers. And even though these aren’t really official, they do look like they hit the spot when it comes to capturing the essence of first-person combat. Besides, you need to play Blackout with the right type of controller, don’t you?

The controllers have a pretty wicked design, featuring an orange and black coloring system across the face and bumpers, as well as with the D-pad and buttons. There’s also a noticeable Black Ops 4 skull emblem imprinted on the right side of the controller, along with the noticeable “IIII” numbering on top. Best of all, the analog sticks actually look like the back end of bullets, delivering an additional punch to the design overall.

Check out the tweet below to see these controllers. There’s also a note that the team is looking into making a model specifically for the Blackout mode, which will be entering beta in just a few days’ time!

Who else is ready to #CallOfDutyBO4?! Who’s been enjoying the #BO4Beta thus far?! Well imagine gaming w/ these bad boys! Designed by @deano_ramsay for @CallofDuty! We might make a #BlackOut version too! Tag a friend who’d want this! Cc: @ClaireJeepChick pic.twitter.com/XkAg5U1ugB — Kustom Kontrollerz™ (@KustmKontrllerz) September 4, 2018

Like always, the company hasn’t officially put these on sale — it’s merely offering the design for those who are interested. You can inquire on Kustom Kontrollerz’ Twitter page, as well as email them at contact@kustomkontrollerz.com.

It’s best to get your inquiries now because you won’t have long before the game comes out. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.