‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Leak Shows Off Two Possible New Map Variations

While many are currently enjoying Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as it is, Treyarch has promised that there is much more to come. According to a recent leak, there are two possible new map variations reportedly on the way.

The most recent leak comes from a datamine right from the game’s files. According to YouTube user NerosCinema, the two new map variations will be called “Firing Range Night” and “Seaside Sunset”. He states that the revealed information seen in the video above comes courtesy of a friend that had access to the potential future content drop.

As with all leaks, no matter how authentic they may appear, take everything with a heavy grain of salt until the publisher itself reveals what’s next. Though map variations are absolutely nothing new to the franchise, this still doesn’t count as official confirmation as to what’s coming down the pipeline.

In other map news for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Nuketown is finally available on all platforms after a week of PlayStation 4 exclusivity. Other small tweaks made with the most recent patch can be seen below, thanks to a recent recent Reddit post:

Multiplayer

Gameplay Resolved a spawn issue in Domination and Control (both Core and Hardcore).

Stability [updated 7PM PT Nov. 21] Fixed a crash that could occur when a player quit immediately as they were being killed. (PS4/Xbox One) Fixed a crash that could occur if a player disconnected while swimming in the water in Icebreaker. (PS4/Xbox One) Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player left a match shortly after joining. (PS4/Xbox One)



Zombies

Stability [updated 7PM PT Nov. 21] Closed an exploit that allowed players to use extra Perks, which also caused the game to crash. (PS4/Xbox One)



Blackout

Gameplay [updated 7PM PT Nov. 21] Improved melee hit registration. (PS4/Xbox One)



As for the shooter itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

