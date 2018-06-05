Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Live Stream Coming Later This Week

Earlier today Activision hosted a livestream to showcase the Year 2 content coming for Destiny 2, going under the nickname Forsaken. But some fans were wondering if the publisher’s other big shooter franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, would be getting something similar prior to next week’s Electronic Entertainment Expo. There’s good news, as that’s exactly what’s happening!

The developers at Treyarch have announced that it will host a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 live reveal set to take place this Thursday, June 7, at 10 AM PDT. It will feature co-studio head Dan Bunting and studio design director David Vonderhaar talking about what to expect from the game in terms of multiplayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s unknown if the video will focus on multiplayer features that were already revealed or if we’ll perhaps see something new from the Zombies chapters that will be introduced on launch day. There’s not really much of a chance we’ll see the Battle Royale-style mode Blackout in action, though. Activision will likely save that for Sony’s E3 press conference or possibly sometime after.

The event can be watched here on Twitch, or you can go over to YouTube or this link on Facebook to tune in.

The developer has noted that Black Ops 4′s general multiplayer mode will be playable at the Activision booth on the E3 show floor where players will be able to try it out for the first time. We’re hearing rumors that a new map could be introduced but nothing has been confirmed at this time. We’re likely to find out more in just a couple of days.

We tried out the game last month during the pre-E3 reveal event for Black Ops 4 and found the multiplayer to be enjoyable, working on a “back to basics” idea with boots-to-the-ground gameplay. That said, some players may want to keep in mind that they won’t auto-heal this time around and will need to use health packs in order to avoid being killed. This adds some new strategy to the game, along with a number of perks and a pick-ten system that will keep players coming back for more.

We’ll have more details about multiplayer as soon as the livestream concludes!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.