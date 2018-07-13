Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Dates and Rewards Revealed, PS4 First

Earlier today we learned that the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale experience, Blackout, would be getting its private beta in September, now we’ve learned about when the rest of the multiplayer experiences will be available to try out before the game’s launch!

The private multiplayer beta will be available on August 3rd, arriving first for PlayStation 4 players. For those looking to play the online game on Xbox One and PC, the private beta will kick off the following weekend. Then in the first week of September, players will be able to get their hands on the exclusive new battle royale experience, Blackout.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us at Treyarch because – not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences,” said Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting. “Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there – we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch.”

For multiplayer:

PlayStation 4 (Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT)

(Starts: August 3 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 6 at 10am/PT) PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

and (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT) PC Beta Early Access (Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net

(Starts: August 10 at 10am/PT) *PC exclusively on Battle.Net PC Open Beta (Starts: August 11 at 10am/PT – Ends: August 13 at 10am/PT)

As far as the rewards go, “All participants in the Beta will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind calling card that they can proudly display. And for every player that achieves max rank in the Beta, they will earn a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the game comes out.”

So what modes will be available to play?

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Newly Added ‘Control’

Control is an objective-based mode that is new to the franchise, one where teams will rotate in attacking and defending two objectives. “Each team has a limited number of lives in this first-to-three wins match-up,” said Treyarch “so strategic strikes and defensive positioning are key, making for some fast and frenetic gunfights.”

And what about the gear?

We’ve brought the Pick 10 system back to Create-a-Class to give players complete customization over their loadout, and with its return comes a few new changes.

system back to Create-a-Class to give players complete customization over their loadout, and with its return comes a few new changes. Load out with Special Issue Equipment that’s designed exclusively for each Specialist without costing a point against Pick 10.

that’s designed exclusively for each Specialist without costing a point against Pick 10. Gear is an all new slot designed to up the ante on your style of gameplay. Need cheaper Scorestreaks? COMSEC Device. Heal faster? Stim Shot. Gain an advantage in situational awareness? Acoustic Sensor. Only one piece of Gear can be used per loadout, so choose wisely.

is an all new slot designed to up the ante on your style of gameplay. Need cheaper Scorestreaks? COMSEC Device. Heal faster? Stim Shot. Gain an advantage in situational awareness? Acoustic Sensor. Only one piece of Gear can be used per loadout, so choose wisely. Weapons now have unique sets of attachments, including a new class of powerful attachments called Operator Mods, to really focus each gun on its individual role in combat.

Excited? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.