Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Scorestreaks Confirmed

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer beta is almost upon us and Treyarch is making sure fans stay amped up for all of the new things the studio is trying out for their long-standing FPS franchise. Though we’ve been learning a lot about what the beta will have to offer, the official Call of Duty Twitter account confirmed one more thing:

Scorestreaks are back! Go on a streak to activate the Hellstorm Missile, Strike Team, RC-XD, and more coming to the #BlackOps4 MP Beta August 3rd on PS4. pic.twitter.com/n23fWOWAcl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2018

Hellstorm Missile, Strike Team, RC-XD are confirmed, with more mysterious surprises on the way when the actual beta goes live. The confirmed scorestreaks are phenomenal news, especially for fans of the first Black Ops and its sequel. Of course there will be new strikes as well which was teased a bit in the video included in the original Tweet.

The private multiplayer beta will be available on August 3rd, arriving first for PlayStation 4 players. For those looking to play the online game on Xbox One and PC, the private beta will kick off the following weekend. Then in the first week of September, players will be able to get their hands on the exclusive new battle royale experience, Blackout.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us at Treyarch because – not only are we putting more content into players’ hands earlier than ever before – we get to break new ground by hosting two separate Beta experiences,” said Co-Studio Head Dan Bunting. “Games are better when they’re a result of a dialogue with our community. Not only does it improve the game’s quality, but it allows us to respond to player feedback and custom-craft the experience to how players engage most with the game. We want launch day to be a celebration that players around the world can enjoy together, and we know it won’t stop there – we will always work tirelessly to improve, grow, and evolve the game beyond launch.”

As far as the rewards go, “All participants in the Beta will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind calling card that they can proudly display. And for every player that achieves max rank in the Beta, they will earn a Permanent Unlock Token to apply to any piece of Create-a-Class content when the game comes out.”

So what modes will be available to play?

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Newly Added ‘Control’

Excited? Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.