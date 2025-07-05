10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “July Savings” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s 2025 “July Savings” sale has a pretty tame yet straightforward name. It is all about sales in July and does not stretch over to June or August. But despite its ordinary title, it has a great deal of extraordinary deals that, as they often do, contain a whole host of different genres.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the “July Savings” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals are live until July 16th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry

Price: $2.49 / $9.99

Assassin’s Creed games have appropriately caught flak for being too long, but Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry doesn’t have that issue. This standalone expansion (that is also available as DLC for Black Flag) is a condensed version of what made that era of Assassin’s Creed games great. It’s got the typical trappings of Black Flag — nautical battles, solid melee combat, and a compelling upgrade loop — but with the noble goal of freeing enslaved people from present-day Haiti. It’s a poignant premise and not a topic often seen in games, much less those from big studios and much, much less from the Assassin’s Creed series.

2) Furi

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

Furi cuts out almost all of the fat and gives players just the action. Since there are no platforming segments — fights are only separated by short walks — the game is just able to put all of its pizzazz in its boss fights. This stylized boss rush takes cues from character action games yet still manages to have its own style, some of which is conveyed in its unique and colorful art design. Fights requires heavy pattern recognition and quick reflexes to survive, yielding a rush of satisfaction when each is slain (although there is an invincibility mode of those who want it). Few games are this focused, and it pays off well for Furi. Its Onnamusha DLC, which adds a new playable character with new moves to the same base game, is also on a deep discount.

3) Judgment

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Judgment is great for those who both love the Like a Dragon series and want to dip their toes in it. Like the Like a Dragon series, Judgment features over-the-top, hand-to-hand combat sequences, as well as a deep story based in the fictional and well-realized Kamurocho district of Japan. Its narrative half digs into Japan’s judicial system through the eyes of a detective, which gives it a slightly different flavor than Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s famous series. The two are linked, but this spin-off series is less intimidating to try out, given how there are currently only two entries.

4) The Crew Motorfest

Price: $14.99 / $59.99

Forza Horizon 5 is now on PS5, which lessens the impact of The Crew Motorfest. However, The Crew Motorfest is still a solid racing game that Ubisoft still supports with new seasons every few months that are full of new modes, cars, quality-of-life features, and more. Regardless of the seasons, players can race around on the Oʻahu and Maui islands in Hawaii with boats, planes, bikes, and cars through all sorts of events. It’s a fairly standard racing game (with slightly better handling compared to the last installment), but it does well enough in a relatively underserved genre.

5) Trek to Yomi

Price: $4.99 or $3.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Trek to Yomi pays homage to classic samurai cinema with its aspect ratio, color grading, and subject matter. Despite such obvious inspirations, it still feels unique because of how it presents these ideas in the context of an interactive video game. Its melee combat is serviceable and the story falters early on, but it’s a feast for the senses that coasts on its immaculate vibes.

6) SteamWorld Heist Complete Bundle

Price: $15.99 or $13.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $39.99

The SteamWorld games are all in wildly different genres, and the SteamWorld Heist entries are the more strategic ones. These turn-based titles let players move their bots around the map in order to line up shots (which are aimed manually) and use their abilities in order to succeed. Teamwork is crucial, and the variety of skills lets players find their own special path to victory. Like many of the other SteamWorld games, it takes an established genre and represents it well with a bit of its own special sauce.

7) Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Price: $4.94 / $14.99

Scott Pilgrim EX is coming in 2026, which leaves plenty of time for players to get started in the 2010 original, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game. This retro-inspired beat-em-up features a four-player cooperative campaign with tons of enemies to smash, all of which is brought to life through its pixelated art style and thumping soundtrack from Anamanaguchi. This re-release also includes DLC from the original, which contained two more playable characters and some extra game modes. It can be a little too tough sometimes, but it’s designed for those who love the brawler genre and all of its quarter-munching difficulty.

8) Catherine: Full Body

Price: $7.99 / $39.99

Catherine: Full Body is an extended version of the 2011 classic that still holds up today. The mature tale that spins out comments on love and sexuality, often with a supernatural flair that gives the game its own style. Some of the added storylines in Full Body aren’t handled well, but the surrounding tale is still worthy and contains a mystery that also asks players to look inward on how they view relationships.

These emotional puzzles during the day are conveyed in the very literal puzzles during the nighttime portions that have protagonist Vincent climbing up a tall tower as quickly as possible. Pushing and pulling blocks can sometimes lead to unforeseen errors, but this openness is refreshing in the genre since there are often a ton of ways to get to the end. It’s quite tough yet rewarding to finally nail, but this extended version also has an easier mode for those who want a less punishing experience.

9) As Dusk Falls

Price: $14.99 or $11.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

Many narrative-focused games don’t always have the strongest writing to make up for their lack of interactivity, but As Dusk Falls is not one of those games. This title uses a unique art style that blends real footage with a painterly aesthetic that only moves on big beats. It’s striking in practice, as it seems like a cost-effective way to convey more nuanced emotions without relying on live-action video or more traditional video game visuals. The killer performances sell this one-of-a-kind presentation even more and help augment this well-spun tale through all of its twists and turns, many of which are driven by the player. There are some pretty drastic changes between branches, too, so it’s surprising that a story with this many possibilities is this cohesive.

10) Conscript

Price: $10.99 / $21.99

War is horror, and Conscript shows exactly why. This title takes after the PS1 era of survival horror games but takes place in the trenches of World War I instead of a haunted mansion or police station. Combat requires careful management of both stamina and resources, so players have to be smart when taking down German soldiers. It has standard, non-tank controls and the ability to turn on checkpoints and unlimited saves (like the early Resident Evil games, it uses an ink-based resource otherwise), so it has some modern features, but it’s still a callback to an earlier time and has a setting that’s atypical for the genre.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners can shop through the July Savings deal here via the PlayStation Store.