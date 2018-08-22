‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ New Arsenal Map Gameplay Video

Gamescom 2018 is in full force and now it’s Activision’s turn in the spotlight. They’ve showed off some Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice news, more on Destiny 2’s Forsaken, and now they are diving a little deeper into their upcoming shooter, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The latest gameplay video is all about the new map “Arsenal.” According to Activision, “Arsenal is described as ‘Hostile covert ops on a manufacturing facility of a powerful North American military defense contractor means someone may have stolen the keys to the castle.’ Touring the map reveals a large, open manufacturing facility where war pays the bills.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The footage above is a Hardpoint match which gives interested fans an idea of how the new maps plays. What’s even better is that we finally get to see a team that knows what an objective is (shade).

Each specialist has a special role to play with varying skills to ensure a match’s success. Teams that work together and communicate will obviously have the advantage, as well as teams that keep their eye on the prize and don’t just worry about individual K/D.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on Oct. 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Battle Royale mode “Blackout” also has a beta coming up soon for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here’s the breakdown on how to participate for those wanting to try out the game early:

PC closed beta – Sept. 14th 10 a.m. PDT, open beta Sept. 15th 10 a.m. PDT

Xbox One beta – Sept. 14th, no specific time stated, assuming 10 a.m. PDT

PlayStation 4 beta – Sept. 10th

Are you excited to see the new map and how Treyarch takes to the world of Battle Royale, or does this particular niche in online gameplay not appeal to your interests? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you are most excited for when the game launches later this year.