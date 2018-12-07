‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Operation Absolute Zero PS4 Release Date Revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s next content drop is coming and coming soon, at least for PlayStation 4 players.

The next round of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content, dubbed Operation Absolute Zero, is poised to arrive on Tuesday, December 11, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Operation Absolute Zero will feature a brand-new specialist, map updates for battle-royale mode, Blackout, and a slab of new weapons.

As you may know, this will be the first weapon update to the game since it launched back in October. At the moment, it’s unclear what weapons will be added or how players will obtain them.

The news came via a new in-game message, which specifically stated the following:

“Operation Absolute Zero is around the corner with a new specialist, new Blackout updates, and new weapons — and it all drops on December 11 at 10 PM PT.”

The message also notes that with Operation Absolute Zero coming on Tuesday, there’s only four more days in Operation First Strike. In other words, you only have four more days to hit max tier in the First Strike content stream.

If you’re on Xbox One or PC, you’re going to have a little bit longer to get this content; until December 18 specifically, aka an extra week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s still been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which looks increasingly unlikely.

For more news and coverage on the first-person shooter, click here. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review of its multiplayer (via Robert Workman):

“While Black Ops 4’s multiplayer isn’t the best the series has seen — I still have a problem with those spawn points, and it isn’t relatively friendly to newcomers — it’s still a fine component to the game overall. The progression system is excellent; the new modes have just as much to offer as the classics; the split-screen multiplayer is a neat feature; the tutorials are hilarious; and the twitch gameplay is as sharp as it’s ever been. Treyarch still has some stuff to fix, but for the time being, Call of Duty players will be right at home here.”

