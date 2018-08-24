Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Latest Trailer Looks At Improved PC Performance

There's been a lot of talk about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 during Gamescom this week, including how the Battle Royale-based Blackout mode is going to be very well balanced, which we'll find out about in the forthcoming beta. But some PC owners are wondering just how well the game is going to perform under pressure. Wonder no more.

The newest trailer for the game, which you can see above, focuses strictly on the PC version, which runs incredibly smooth and has all kinds of support, pumped out by the developers at Treyarch. For instance, the game will feature true 4K resolution across the board, supported by a completely uncapped framerate. That means the game will move smoothly, no matter just how frantic things get.

In addition, Treyarch is also throwing in ultrawide and multi-monitor support, for those of you that have the luxurious setup to get the full view of the action. No doubt there are some that will take advantage of this.

Oh, and did we mention just how bee-yoo-tiful this trailer is? It runs at a fluid 60 frames per second and features a handful of sharp kills from some very talented players. We don't know if we'll ever get this good, but damn it, we sure are going to try.

Check out the full features list below!

TACTICAL, GROUNDED MULTIPLAYER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Multiplayer raises the bar, delivering the most thrilling experience yet with a focus on tactical, grounded gameplay and player choice. The game offers a new level of online action across a variety of new weaponry, maps and modes. For the first time, Multiplayer serves as the center of the game's narrative as players explore each Specialist's role and unique playstyles. With the return of the Pick 10 Create-a-Class system and a new Gear category, gameplay becomes more customizable than ever, giving players choice on how to equip their Specialist. Combined with the ability to unlock devastating Scorestreaks, players will have the opportunity to be powerful on their own or unstoppable as a team.

THE BIGGEST CALL OF DUTY ZOMBIES EVER

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 delivers the biggest Day 1 Zombies offering ever with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. With an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and easter eggs that its rabid community of fans have come to expect.

A CELEBRATION OF THE BLACK OPS EXPERIENCE

In Blackout, Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience that features Black Ops signature combat and land, sea, and air vehicles in the biggest map in Call of Duty history. Bringing together the worlds of Black Ops, play as your favorite characters and battle through iconic settings from the Black Ops universe in an all-out survival and elimination experience.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.