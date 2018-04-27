Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 May Be Bringing Back The Pick 10 System

We currently don’t know much about Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and we won’t until May 17th, when developer Treyarch and publisher Activision will further talk about this year’s entry in the iconic first-person shooter series.

However, until then, Call of Duty fans have been desperate for more details, and it appears Treyarch has satiated them, just slightly, with a new tease that suggests an old feature is poised to return.

As you may know, Call of Duty: WWII – last year’s (and the most recent release) in the series – ditched the game’s Pick 10 system, which was first introduced by Treyarch back in Black Ops II. The feature’s removal was met with backlash from many fans, but it appears Treyarch won’t make the same mistake as Sledgehammer Games.

Taking to Twitter, the developer issued the following, teasing tweet:

We give this post a 10/10:https://t.co/itqp1CgE42

Can’t wait to talk about #BlackOps4 on May 17! pic.twitter.com/7FOENdfM38 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 27, 2018

As you can see for yourself, the tweet says “10/10” and includes an image that resembles what you would see with a Pick 10 screen. It’s possible that’s not what the tweets means at all, but fans on Twitter and elsewhere seem pretty convinced that is exactly what the tweet is teasing, which makes sense.

For those that don’t know: Pick 10 refers to the customization/loadout system that gives the player the ability to choose ten elements to make up their loadout. Each element costs one “Allocation Point,” and can be anything from weapon attachments, to an extra grenade, to perks and gadgets.

As mentioned above, this system was replaced by a different, less popular, system that focused on more defined classes in Call of Duty: WWII, and consequently was less flexible as a result.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to release on October 12th, which is notably several weeks earlier than its usual November release window. Speculation is that Activision wants to get out of the way of Red Dead Redemption 2.

When it launches, Black Ops 4 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

In other recent and related news, a report earlier this month surfaced that said Black Ops 4 will be dropping its single-player campaign, and in its place will have a battle-royale mode.