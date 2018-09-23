‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Gets Post-Release Content Details, New Zombies Trailer

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 under a month away from release, hype for the forthcoming sequel is building to an all-time high. And now, not only do we have first details on post-release content, but also a new trailer you Zombies fans will love.

Sony posted a new PlayStation Blog post today from Activision editorial manager Kevin Kelly, who talks about some of the content fans can look forward to on the Black Ops front after the game comes out.

First off, he noted that the content will be exclusive to PlayStation 4 owners of the game for a seven-day period, which is much shorter than the DLC content we’ve seen in past games, which have usually been given a 45-60 day exclusivity window.

Following that, Activision and Treyarch have an “active calendar” of content planned, including free goodies for the Multiplayer, Zombies and Blackout modes. While exact content wasn’t listed, here’s what players can expect after the month of October rolls around:

Nuketown: This fan-favorite map returns in November in an all-new take.

This fan-favorite map returns in November in an all-new take. Specialists: The first of several new characters will debut in December.

The first of several new characters will debut in December. Blackout: Launch day is only the start; Blackout will continue to evolve after launch with regular map updates, expansions and new Blackout modes.

Launch day is only the start; Blackout will continue to evolve after launch with regular map updates, expansions and new Blackout modes. Events: Seasonal, weekly, and time-limited events bringing new game modes and content to players.

Keep in mind this isn’t including paid content, which will likely add even more maps to the picture. You’ll need to pay for that one separately.

In addition, the new trailer, which you can see above, gives us a good look at what to expect from the Zombies side of things, including several new campaigns with a number of challenges. The trailer is set to the tune of Avenged Sevenfold’s “Mad Hatter,” and features a heaping dose of action that should get you excited for the game.

We’ll have more details on Black Ops 4 in the weeks ahead, but fans have a lot to look forward to this time around — especially those that spent the past week having a good time in Blackout mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.