‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Multiplayer Maps and More Revealed For Operation Grand Heist

Treyarch has been teasing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 fans of all the new changes that are inbound with the upcoming Operation, and now everything has been revealed, including the new maps, specialist, game mode, and more coming to Multiplayer.

In a post on their blog, Treyarch revealed Operation Grand Heist. Many new features will be accompanying the Operation, but as far as Multiplayer goes, there is quite a bit to unpack. First, specialist Outrider will be joining the fight with her Special Issue Equipment, the Hawk, which “is a pilotable drone that can be parked at strategic overwatch positions and will automatically tag enemies in its view to help you find an eliminate your prey.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Her Sparrow Special Issue Weapon returns with a boost to its precision and power with accurate, explosive-tipped arrows that detonate on impact,” Treyarch continued. “Outrider will be instantly unlocked in Multiplayer and Blackout once players complete Tier 1 of the new Operation in the Black Market.”

In addition to the new specialist, Party Games are coming back to Black Ops 4 Multiplayer. One in the Chamber will be the first of several new game modes to arrive during Operation Grand Heist. New weapons will also be making their debut, including:

The Switchblade X9 , a new folding SMG with fast reload and ADS times.

, a new folding SMG with fast reload and ADS times. The full-auto Rampage shotgun, providing devastating impact at close ranges.

shotgun, providing devastating impact at close ranges. The Cha-Ching! money bag melee weapon, perfect for tight situations during a quick getaway.

For those seeking a more competitive experience, the World League Hub will be launching alongside the first League Play Event on February 21st on PlayStation 4. Two new maps will also be available to Black Ops Pass holders. Lockup will feature a fight “for justice at a Los Angeles police station,” while Casino will have players “take on unique end-to-end engagements in the lap of luxury, as thieves craft a plan to beat the house and take off with the goods.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with Operation Grand Heist beginning on February 19th for PlayStation 4 players.

What do you think about the new Operation coming to Black Ops 4? Excited to see the new maps during battle? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!