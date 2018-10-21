Treyarch Responds to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Server Concerns

Treyarch issued a response to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players’ concerns about downgraded servers and indicated that the developers are looking to improve the situation.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players received a Double XP weekend and the start of a new Battle Pass-like tier system over the weekend, but within the community’s forums, an entirely unrelated discussion went on concerning the game’s servers. Sharing post after post on Reddit, players provided evidence of reduced server quality compared to what was seen in the beta, a suspected downgrade that essentially resulted in a less responsive experience in the game’s multiplayer component. The posts continued and amassed tens of thousands of approving upvotes in total as players tried to get Treyarch‘s attention to receive a response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players got that response on Sunday when Treyarch issued a statement about the discussions. Acknowledging the online conversations, Treyarch said that it’s “constantly working to optimize the game.”

“We’ve also noticed a lot of discussion around network performance over the past couple of days and wanted to take a moment to address this directly,” Treyarch said after sharing a list of changes included in Sunday’s update. “We’re constantly working to optimize the game, and particularly network performance, to ensure the highest quality online experience for our players. For a game launch with as massive a population as ours hitting so many global servers at once, we configure our infrastructure to ensure game stability as the highest priority over all other factors.”

With the game now launched globally, Treyarch said that it’s working on “fine-tuning network performance around the globe” while taking real-world date into account. Updates are planned for release within the next few weeks that are said to improve the network, but specifics weren’t provided.

“Over the course of the next two weeks, we will roll out several updates to our network setup that will continue to improve upon the experience of our players since launch.”

As mentioned in the previous report from Sunday that took note of the community’s response, Overwatch, another Activision-Blizzard game, also launched with a lower tick rate than it now has. Blizzard later improved the quality of the servers to create a better experience, and while Treyarch didn’t explicitly say that it’s planning on upping the rate to what was seen in the beta, the statement at least confirms that network updates are on the way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.