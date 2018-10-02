‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Provides Sneak Peek At Two Forthcoming Maps

For those of you that were concerned about a shortage of multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you have nothing to worry about.

Today, Treyarch, the developers behind the forthcoming release, have revealed not one but two multiplayer maps that will be available from day one with the game, including a classic that fans of the original Black Ops are sure to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, the team finally showed off the Summit multiplayer map that it previously confirmed back in June. This was a favorite from years ago that’s making its return, alongside a few other remade maps from Black Ops that are sure to be welcomed by fans. You can check out the teaser video for the map below.

The snowy research facility of Summit from Black Ops 1 has never looked so good. pic.twitter.com/ExvbC5Jijp — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 2, 2018

Fan responses, for the most part, have been strong for the map. But that wasn’t the only one introduced by the team today.

The team also revealed Morocco, which is an all-new map that will be available from October 12 on. Here’s the official description:

Rebels in a small Moroccan village are using government military support planes as target practices as they fly over the surrounding Sahara Desert.

You can check it out in the video below, along with a peek at its layout:

Welcome to Morocco, coming to #BlackOps4 Multiplayer on October 12. pic.twitter.com/cxD19cSN4f — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 1, 2018

Again, fan response has been strong for the map, even though it’s entirely new.

That brings the count of multiplayer maps for the game to 12, including four remade favorites.

We had previously reported that the game would only have a dozen multiplayer maps at launch, but there’s a good chance we’ll see even more revealed over the next few days. So you’ll have lots of good territory to fight through!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.