‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Devs Crack Down on Exploit Users

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now live and in addition to the changes to the Zombie mode as well as the Black Market being available for all, the team over at Treyarch wanted to address something more serious first: Exploits.

In their most recent post over on Reddit, the team mentioned “we are currently tracking players implementing an exploit that allows multiple copies of the same Perk to be equipped in Multiplayer. We are clearing those players’ Create-a-Class entries as a warning and will be banning repeat offenders after this point. This exploit will be resolved in an upcoming update.”

Players that are caught abusing exploits will be faced with certain punishments, punishments that Treyarch outlined below:

First offense: Player will be temporarily suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, will have online splitscreen privileges revoked, and will have their Leaderboard entries deleted.

Player will be temporarily suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, will have online splitscreen privileges revoked, and will have their Leaderboard entries deleted. Extreme or repeat offenses: Player will be permanently suspended from playing the game online, will have their stats, Emblems, and Paintjobs reset, and will be blocked permanently from appearing in Leaderboards.

Don’t get yourself suspended, no exploit is worth, even if the “Glitching” can be alluring at times.

The same update also opened up the Black Market for all platforms following a 7-day exclusivity run on PlayStation 4. Now Xbox One and PC players can get in on all of what the Black Market offers, including the Halloween items that went live on PS4 earlier this week.

In the same update, Treyarch also mentioned its “free Halloween Event content stream will be live across all platforms” this Saturday “with plenty of spooky seasonal cosmetics to earn!” The developer noted that while it should begin and end at different times on different platforms, each “will run for the same duration for all platforms, giving all players the same amount of time to earn event content.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about how Treyarch is handling players that abuse exploits? Are they being too harsh, or have they gone soft? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!