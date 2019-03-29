Here’s How To Get ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s New Free Twitch Prime Loot

Activision and Twitch have once again teamed up, this time for some free Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content for Twitch Prime members, which is already available on PlayStation 4, and being rolled out to other platforms this upcoming week. According to the pair, this first round of free content will be followed by additional rounds of free content that will be released in April and then May. What this additional content will be, was not divulged. However, we do know what Twitch Prime members are getting this time around, because it’s already available if you’re on PS4.

As usual with these type of Twitch Prime exclusive deals, the freebies aren’t anything to write your mother about, but if you like the color purple, then the new customization bundle, which offers Twitch-color camo customization options, will be right up your alley.

As you can see, the first offering features one weapon camo, one jump pack, and one rare-level outfit. Again, nothing special, especially if you don’t like the color purple, but hey, free is free.

So, how do you get this free loot? Well, it’s pretty easy. For starters, you will need a Twitch Prime account, which you will then need to link — along with your Call of Duty account — right here. After you’ve completed this, the content should pop up when you load Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 the next time with an alert to let you know the offer was redeemed.

Of course, the offer is limited, but you have some time. More specifically, you can redeem the goodies all the way up until April 29, meaning if you don’t have a Twitch Prime account right now, but will soon, you should still be able to get yourself some free purple camo skins.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular first-person shooter, click here.

