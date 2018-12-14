‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Brings Improvements and New ‘Blackout’ Mode

Earlier today, we posted a story that talked about the winter events that launched in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 including the Blackout Holiday Event; the Winter Event stream in the Black Market; and the new Winter Calling in Zombies on PlayStation 4; along with the 2XP in Multiplayer and Zombies and the 2X Merits in Blackout. But there’s much more to this update than that, as crazy as that sounds.

Treyarch detailed all the improvements being made within its latest update to BO4 in this Reddit thread, along with info on an experimental new mode that may be of interest to Blackout enthusiasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That mode is Close Quarters Frenzy, a limited time offering that kicks off this Friday, December 14 at 10 AM PDT, through Monday, December 17 at 10 AM PDT; and it will be available on all platforms. “Fight to outlast a faster Collapse using close-quarters weapons- shotguns, SMGs, pistols, and melee are your only means of survival,” the company notes. “Good luck out there.”

A new update specially for the PC version is also live, bringing the update count to 1.09. As for future updates, Treyarch said, “Because we’ve made PC a priority this year with a dedicated studio team and more support for PC-exclusive options and features than ever before, we’re committed to taking the time to make sure each update is thoroughly tuned and tested before we release each update on PC. This will typically require a later release time for PC compared to its console counterparts, and we’ll always target a release window of within 24 hours of a console patch.”

Some of these changes with the most current update include the addition of modes to Featured Playlists like Mercenary Capture Moshpit, Deathmatch Moshpit and Domination, along with improvements to Melee and Titan, touch-ups on a few Specialists; and tweaks to Scorestreaks, Challenges and more. The full list of updates can be found here.

Some other general changes have been made, including Warpaints that can now be equipped with outfits, along with an update to the Character Personalization Menu and better equipping of Camos and Reactive Camos to weapons. Check out all the notes on the Reddit page for more information.

Between these and the Winter events, we have a feeling that Black Ops 4 fans will be busy throughout the holidays. You can check the game out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.