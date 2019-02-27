‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds New Operation to All Platforms

The wait for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new Operation to go live on all platforms is over with a recent update bringing Operation Grand Heist to the Xbox One and PC.

A new Specialist, more Multiplayer maps for those who own the Black Ops Pass, and a new location on Blackout’s map are just a few of the features included in Operation Grand Heist that’s now live on all platforms, according to Treyarch’s announcement. PlayStation 4 users got the update previously and were able to test it out before it released on other platforms.

Though the initial release of the Operation brings quite a few new features, not everything’s been added to the Xbox One and PC yet. League Play and the World League Hub are both still coming later alongside game modes like Hot Pursuit that have bring with them new vehicles.

“League Play and the World League Hub will launch this Thursday on Xbox One and PC, with our new Hot Pursuit game mode rolling out on Friday in Blackout on those platforms,” Treyarch said. “One in the Chamber, League Play, and Hot Pursuit continue this week on PS4, along with the additions of Hardcore Map Pack Moshpit and Mercenary Objective Moshpit to the MP Featured Playlist category on all platforms.”

Live on all platforms now is another feature that not even PlayStation 4 users had before it was included in today’s update. As part of continued efforts to improve Blackout’s inventory system where players manage their loot and easily see what they’re working with, another option called “Quick Equip Item Cycling” has been released for all platforms to make inventories less cluttered.

“Live today in Blackout, we’ve upgraded the Quick Equip Menu interface to stack items of similar types vertically for easier access and less clutter,” Treyarch said. “For example, healing items will appear in a single stack that allows players to quickly scroll through First Aid, Med Kits, and Trauma Kits in one column when the Quick Equip menu is open. Players can toggle this new setting on in the Blackout section of the Options menu under ‘Quick Equip Item Cycling.’ Give it a shot and let us know what you think after a few matches!”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new update and the initial wave of content in Operation Grand Heist is now live across all platforms.