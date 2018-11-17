‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Weapon 2XP Weekend Goes Live Alongside Small Patch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have a chance to level up those weapons faster with a new 2XP weekend going on now alongside a brand new patch that aims to make the online game just a bit more optimized.

According to Treyarch’s most recent Reddit post, “2X Weapon XP is live in MP and Zombies through 10AM PT Monday, Nov. 19! Get out there and earn those Operator Mods, Clan Tags, and Kill Counters even faster over the weekend – and check back later next week for a very special 2XP event. We’ve also got another substantial game update planned next week, which will include gameplay improvements across all modes, the launch of Nuketown and Blackjack’s Shop on Xbox One and PC, new Zombie stability fixes, and much more.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

From stability fixes in Zombies, to exploit patchecs for Blackout, here’s what’s new in the world of Black Ops 4:

General

Event 2X Weapon XP now live for Multiplayer and Zombies through 10AM PT November 19.



Multiplayer

Create-a-Class Resolved an issue where players could not equip Reactive Camos on Signature Weapons.



Zombies

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected at a specific timing after killing a zombie and starting a voiceover line. Fixed a crash that could occur while using the Shield to view hidden numbers during the Main Quest in Blood of the Dead. Fixed a rare crash related to the Zeus altar head following players on IX and Voyage of Despair.



Blackout

Equipment Resolved an issue where the Sensor Dart would expire sooner than intended. Resolved an issue where Razor Wire Health had been had temporarily reduced.



We’ve also made the following updates to the game exclusively to PC in addition to the changes listed above:

Blackout

Closed an exploit that allowed the player to use a Perk twice.

Resolved an issue where two Mesh Mines would be consumed when the Mesh Mine Fire Mode option was set to Tactical.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What are your thoughts on the latest entry into the shooter franchise thus far? Happy with the changes, or is there still a glaring bug not yet addressed? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!