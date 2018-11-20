‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Update Fixes a Ton Of Game-Breaking Glitches

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is a whopper and targets a wide variety of global bugs, some of which could very well be considered game-breaking. If you thought last week’s update was big, just wait.

As for what’s new with the popular Zombies mode, the fixes Treyarch focused on spanned across all four maps. This includes UI improvements, bugs, and gameplay scenarios that caused game crashes for players all over the world. Though this patch does address many of those glitches that lower the quality of play time, the work is far from over but the studio promises that they’ve got a keen eye on what players are reporting so that they can get those fixes out fast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all four maps getting a unique workups, here’s what’s new for those that enjoy Black Ops 4’s Zombies mode courtesy of Reddit: