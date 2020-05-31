Call of Duty 2020 Will Reportedly Have No Battle Royale Mode

✖

Call of Duty 2020 -- reportedly called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- won't have a battle royale mode, or at least that's what a new report about the game claims. According to the report, because Call of Duty 2020 will not have its own battle royale mode, Call of Duty: Warzone will be integrated into the installment, and will likely be accessible right from the game's menu for anyone who already has it downloaded on their PS4, Xbox One, or PC.

The report comes way of prominent Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson, previously known as Long Sensation on Twitter before their account got removed by Activision. Not only has Henderson proven reliable in the past with various leaks about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more, but this lines up with what I've heard about the game as well. Further, it now makes sense why Infinity Ward, Raven Software, and Activision are planning to support Warzone for years to come.

Interestingly, Henderson also recently revealed a variety of classic Black Ops maps that are reportedly returning via the game's multiplayer, and yes, Nuketown is one of them.

The current plan is for Warzone to be somehow integrated into CoD 2020. It's likely that Warzone will be accessible via the CoD 2020 menu. This is because CoD 2020 will not have its own Battle Royale mode. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) May 19, 2020

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. While Henderson has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official. Further, even if everything here is correct, it's also subject to change.

That said, thankfully we won't have to settle for rumors for much longer. The next installment in the series will be revealed soon, and it may even make an appearance at next week's PS5 event.

