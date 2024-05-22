First Call of Duty 2024 Teaser Released

Call of Duty fans have finally gotten their first real teaser for the new Call of Duty game releasing this year. The teaser comes courtesy of a new website presumably set up for exactly these kinds of previews with the teaser in question showing Mount Rushmore defaced with the words "THE TRUTH LIES" alongside a logo that's thought to be the logo for the new game. Activision's next Call of Duty game is supposedly going to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, though no name has been confirmed yet.

The video itself can be seen above, but if you want the full experience, simply head here to the thetruthlies.com. The teaser site has only an old TV in the middle with several different buttons you can interact with. It's playing a video on Channel 1 by default which shows several people scaling Mount Rushmore after hours in order to deface the depictions of the four U.S. presidents with "THE TRUTH LIES," a phrase which we'll apparently be seeing quite a bit if this teaser is any indication of what's to come.

Some of the other buttons on the TV will let you change the channels, but every other channel besides Channel 1 seems to just play a staticky screen. If this does indeed turn out being an evolving teaser site, it's likely that we'll see more added to it beyond the TV or perhaps more videos playing on different channels.

What Is the New Call of Duty Game?

Given that this is really just the start of Activision's teasers for the new Call of Duty game, little is known about it outside of leaks and reports from insiders. Black Ops 6 has of course been thrown around as a title, though "Gulf War" is another phrase that's shown up as well, so the new Call of Duty game could end up incorporating one or both of those ideas. Call of Duty fans will recall that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ditched traditions by dropping the numeral from the name, so Gulf War or whatever this next Call of Duty game is may end up doing the same.

Whatever this Call of Duty game ends up being, there's also the question of whether or not it'll end up coming to Xbox Game Pass. The latest assumption is that it will indeed come to Xbox Game Pass right when it releases, but people are also expecting that Xbox Game Pass itself might see a shift in pricing or plans to accommodate Call of Duty.