Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Officially Announced

After plenty of leaks, reports, and a teaser or two, Activision finally confirmed on Thursday that this year's Call of Duty game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The logo for the game as well as a not-so-redacted title were both revealed via social media after a teaser website that went up this week gave us our first look at the logo, but not the name. Ads out in the real world have already been spotted for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as well, so it's safe to say that Call of Duty players can only expect the marketing for the game to ramp up from here.

The teaser in question can be seen below after it was shared via pretty much all of Call of Duty's different social channels. The logo features a trio of canines with a sort of shield logo behind it. The logo itself is laid onto what looks like the back of a $50 bill so that the United States Capitol building gives the impression that the middle dog is wearing a beanie, a seemingly small detail that might tie into some other parts of the game that have leaked already.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Confirmed

In the teaser, Activision referred to this as a "dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise. While Black Ops 6 was one of the names that's been tossed around most often for the game, it was also thought at times to be referred to as Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War similar to how the last Black Ops game was named Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While it seems the name may return to its numeral roots and be simplified for this entry, another teaser shared that showed the logo in greater detail hid a different teaser that consisted of some number and just one word: "gulf." That seemingly confirms that the game will indeed be set during the Gulf War period.

It's unclear at this time what the other numbers in the teaser mean. That's assuming they mean anything at all, but seeing how numeric codes have been such a big factor in Black Ops games in the past, it's difficult to imagine these carry no weight.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 does not yet have a release date, and its Xbox Game Pass status is still up in the air, but we should learn more about the game in the coming months as the summer gaming events take place.