Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Reveals Huge Change PS5 and Xbox Players Won’t Like

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta — or more specifically the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 early access multiplayer beta — is available on all platforms for anyone who has pre-ordered the game or who is an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. The closed beta is set to run until September 4, and gives COD fans the chance to play the game before the open beta begins on September 6 and runs until September 9.

As PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players boot up the newest Black Ops game, details on some changes from previous games are being revealed. And there is one major change that will not sit well with console players or those on PC who use a controller.

An associate director at Treyarch — the developer on the game — has revealed that changes have been made to how aim assist works with Black Ops 6 in order to ensure that “everyone [is] on an even playing field.” This news specifically comes from Matt Scronce via the developer’s personal X page.

“Tweaks have been made. Aim Assist Type removedso we can get everyone on a level playing field. We’ll share details soon,” revealed the developer.

Of course, this change is going to prove quite popular with mouse and keyboard players, or those begrudgingly using a controller because of aim assist, but for console players this could disrupt the balance between them and PC players using a mouse and keyboard when cross-play is on. More than this, this could have substantial impacts on the competitive scene.

Until players get their hands on the game for longer, it remains to be seen just how much is different and how much competitive controller players should be sweating. Scronce promises more details soon though, so players shouldn’t have to wait too long for more clarity.

