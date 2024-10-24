Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets One Final Update Before Release

Activision has released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 right before the game’s launch. Depending on where you live, Black Ops 6 can be played right now as it’s slowly going live in various regions around the globe. In fact, even if you don’t live in these areas where the game is now out, plenty are using exploits to gain access to Black Ops 6 in advance. And while it won’t officially be available to play for those in the United States until this evening, Activision is already fixing some early problems it has found with BO6.

Available to download now, this new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a small one. Activision has been quick to identify a handful of bugs that players have run across. Some of these are related to builds in Zombies, while others were tied to camos. Some have also run across errors with Modern Warfare III and its ability to be installed on the Call of Duty HQ app.

As Black Ops 6 becomes widely available, there’s a good chance that more updates and hotfixes of this type will go live over the course of the weekend. The first few days after release for any Call of Duty title are often chaotic as Activision is typically looking to resolve problems with the latest game and its servers. Given the anticipation surrounding Black Ops 6, it’s likely that this will again prove to be the case in the coming days. Still, it’s great to see that Activision is already working quickly and should be able to fix any problems that do arise moving forward.

Until then, you can find the full patch notes for this minor update to Black Ops 6 below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Patch Notes