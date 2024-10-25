Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Guide: How to Unlock the Safe in the Safehouse

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally here and fans are already grinding out the multiplayer, diving deep into the campaign, and blowing zombies to shreds. While Call of Duty campaigns are historically very linear and straight foward, Black Ops 6 has tried to deepen its gameplay by offering puzzles, multiple ways to complete missions, and more. Players are given a lot of choice, despite the fact Black Ops 6 only has one ending. With that said, it may be easy to get stuck if you were expecting a traditional run and gun campaign like past Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 also features a safehouse that serves as a hub between missions. From here, players can make upgrades to their own character, talk to other characters, but especially. explore the environment for secrets. This safehouse is home to a lot of secret rooms that can offer additional lore and lucrative rewards. Upstairs, you will find a bedroom tucked away that has a locked safe with a four digit combination. Unfortunately, the answer isn’t in the room with you and you’ll have to do quite a bit of legwork to acquire it. Don’t be deterred, though! This safe will give you $1,000 to use to upgrade the safehouse and unlock new gear, so it’s well worth it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Unlock the Safe in the Safehouse

The safe in black ops 6’s safehouse

To find the safe, walk upstairs using the staircase next to the front door of the Black Ops 6 safehouse. Take a left at the top of the stairs and then enter the next room on the left. Once inside you’ll notice a locked safe next to the bed.

After finding the safe upstairs, make your way back downstairs and proceed to the piano area near the backdoor of the house. Now, grab the blacklight off the table. If you shine the blacklight on the walls, you’ll notice a series of symbols that correspond to symbols that you can see when you use the light while playing the piano. Take a quick look around the room and the numbers associated with the symbols on the wall will tell you which order to input them into the piano. Simply follow the arrows around the room and you’ll have your answer.

From there, use the blacklight on the piano and press the keys underneath the relevant symbols in the correct order. You should only have to press five keys total before a secret door to your right swings open. If you need help with the correct pattern for the symbols, we’ve included it below.

Black Ops 6 Piano Puzzle Solution

the piano puzzle in black ops 6

Ми Рe Cи До Pe

Once you’re ready, head down the stairs in the secret room and enter the basement. Open the door at the bottom of the stairs and waltz your way inside. Once you’re in, head down the hallway and take a right. You’ll find a locked door with a keypad. Shine your blacklight on the keypad and you should see fingerprints on the numbers that are relevant for the keypad. The number is randomized, so you’ll have to use trial and error to figure it out yourself. You will get a handful of attempts before the keypad kicks you out and generates a new code, so make sure you’re not just randomly smashing numbers until it works.

After the door unlocks, find the computer terminal in the back of the room. Interact with it to begin hacking the computer. From here, you’ll need to fill the text boxes with words. This is, once again, randomized, so players will have to use the cipher at the bottom of the screen to find the correct passwords (however, this is fairly easy). Once the computer is hacked, exit the room.

Take a right down the hallway and you’ll find another locked room, pick the lock, and walk into the with the red light. Pick up the key on the table and then retrace your steps back the way you came and then take the first right down the hallway.

Black Ops 6 Radio Puzzle Solution

The last door on the left of this hallway will be locked, but once you’ve opened it with that trusty key, players will be on the final step. Walk over to the table and read the Russian note, it will give you a hint on how to solve this puzzle. There’s a radio to the left of the TV, tune it, and then you’ll hear a riddle. As the note suggests, you must associate the key words in the riddle with items in the room.

the hint for the radio riddle in black ops 6

Using the blacklight, you will notice that various objects in the room have numbers attached to them. Unfortunately, the solution to this puzzle is randomized so we can’t give you the exact answer here. All we can tell you is that you’re looking for four numbers attached to different objects in the room. However, we can give you the solution to our puzzle as an example.

“After someone left the iron on the windowsill, the curtain caught fire. The American didn’t notice. He was too busy watching cartoons on television while eating sugar coated cereal.”

The corresponding objects for this riddle were an ironing board, a curtain, the television, and a framed picture of an American man on the wall. The code ended up being 4037 as a result. Once you’ve solved your puzzle, head back up to the safe and input the four numbers in. If you’re correct, the safe will pop open and you can collect $1,000 plus a weapon blueprint for multiplayer!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. The game is also available through Xbox Game Pass for Xbox and PC players.