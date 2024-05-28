Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Confirmed for Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will come straight to Xbox Game Pass when it releases later this year, Xbox and Activision confirmed this week. The Call of Duty announcement about Xbox Game Pass comes amid plenty of speculation and back and forths about whether or not Xbox and Microsoft would be willing to put its biggest game of the year on Xbox Game Pass alongside others like Starfield and Diablo 4. A release date for the game still has not yet been announced, but we'll know more about Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 next month when the full reveal happens on June 9th.

Xbox kept the announcement brief with a post on the Xbox Wire confirming that "that Game Pass members will be able to jump into Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on day one with Game Pass." This reveal came alongside the debut of the live-action trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 which followed some cryptic teasers and the official announcement of the game shortly afterwards that finally confirmed the name after that too was the subject of plenty of speculation.

Xbox promised more to come, including gameplay, on June 9th. That's the same day that the Xbox Games Showcase is happening with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 getting its own special direct presentation immediately after the broader Xbox event.

"As revealed last week, we will have a special Xbox Games Showcase followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct on June 9, 2024, at 10am PT, where we'll share even more details on what's coming in this all-new Call of Duty," Xbox said. "Get eyes on the first in-depth look at gameplay in this dark new chapter of the Black Ops series."

Being the behemoth that it is, Call of Duty was always a questionable addition to Xbox Game Pass. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will technically be a first-party Xbox game now that Xbox owns Activision, so it'd fall under the day-one rule for new Xbox releases, but would Xbox put it on Xbox Game Pass given how lucrative Call of Duty games are? It seems the answer is yes, but the next question is whether or not we'll see Xbox Game Pass subscription prices altered in the wake of this addition.

Xbox's summer showcase takes place on June 9th with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 event to follow afterwards.